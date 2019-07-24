TS inter first year supplementary results 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Wednesday announced the first year intermediate supplementary result on its official website bie.telangana.gov.in.

The second year inter supplementary results were announced on July 14.

The intermediate supplementary exams 2019 were held in June.

Here is How You Can Check Telangana Inter First Year Supplementary Exam Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘TS Inter Supply result’

Step 3: Enter all the details asked

Step 4: Submit.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out for a future reference.