TS Inter Hall Ticket 2024: TSBIE TS Inter 1st & 2nd Year Hall Tickets Released on tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2024 has been released. Candidates can download the TSBIE TS Inter 1st & 2nd Year Hall Tickets 2024 by visiting the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2024: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) has released the Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year Hall Ticket 2024 on its official website: https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/. Candidates and other examinees are required to download their TSBIE Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year Hall Ticket 2024 by entering the hall ticket number and date of birth.

