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TS Inter Pass Percentage 2026: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result pass percentage

TS Inter Pass Percentage 2026: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result pass percentage

The Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result can be downloaded at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Latest Updates: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has declared the TS Inter Result 2026 today, April 12, 2026. The TS Intermediate Result 2026has been released for both the TS 1st Inter Result and the TS 2nd Inter Result 2026. The Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results can be downloaded at results.cgg.gov.in. According to the TS Inter Pass Percentage, the overall pass percentage for first-year students stands at 66.20%, while second-year students have recorded a pass percentage of 70.58%.

It is to be noted that the Telangana Board has declared the TS Inter Results 2026 for both general and vocational streams. Students from both categories can now check and download their marks memo through the official websites. The result includes subject-wise scores, practical marks (where applicable), and the overall qualifying status.

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