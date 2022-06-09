TS Inter Result 2022: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the TS Inter Results 2022 by June 15. Even though there have been no official announcement, it is expected that the TS Inter Results 2022 for first year and second year may be declared by June 15 (Thursday). The TS Inter Results 2022 will be declared on TSBIE’s official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in.Also Read - UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results Likely By June 15

Nearly 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams 2022. This year, the examination was conducted offline and as per the schedule. Students can download their marksheets of TS Inter Results 2022 from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in/home.do. The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will soon declare the date and timing of TS Inter Results 2022. For all updates related to the TS Inter Result 2022, students will need to keep checking the state board’s official website.

TS Intermediate examinations for 1st and 2nd-year commenced on May 6, 2022 and ended on May 23.

TS Inter Results 2022: Steps to download marksheet

Visit the official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the ‘TS Inter Result 2022’ link available on the homepage

Students will need to fill the required details including roll number or registration number

Click on the submit button and the marksheet for TS Intermediate Result 2022 will appear on the screen

Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for the future reference.

Besides TS Inter Results 2022, the the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 is also likely to declared by June 15. The candidates who appeared for the TS Intermediate exam can check the latest and live updates on TS Inter Result 2022 date and time and other list of websites to check, pass percentage, toppers list and other information here.