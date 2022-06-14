TS Inter Results 2022 Date: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) will soon declare the Telangana Intermediate Results 2022. As per IndiaToday reports, Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year will be released on June 15, 2022. However, there is no official confirmation about the TS inter result 2022 date and time. Once released, candidates can download their scorecard from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. This year, the Board conducted the TS 1st year exams between May 6 to 23, 2022. Meanwhile, the TS Intermediate 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022. Below are the steps through which candidates can check and download the result.Also Read - Bihar BEd CET 2022 Admit Card Released; Check Direct Link, Examination Date Here

TS Inter Results 2022: Check Official Website to Download Score

tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter 2022: How to Download Telangana Intermediate Results for 1st, 2nd year?

Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ TS Inter 2022 Result .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as the application number and click on the submit option.

Your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st, and 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year and take a printout for future reference.

TS Inter Results 2022: Check Other Details Here

Nearly 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams 2022. This year, the examination was conducted offline and as per the schedule. The exams were held in two shifts. The 1st-year exams were conducted in the forenoon and 2nd-year exams were held in the afternoon. For more details, check the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.