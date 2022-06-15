TS Inter Results 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to declare the Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 today (June 15). The wait for Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year is likely to be over as the board may announce the TS Inter Results 2022 on Wednesday. However, the board is yet to make an official announcement on the TS Inter Results 2022 date. Students can check the check for Telangana Intermediate Results For 1st, 2nd Year on the board’s official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. After the TS Inter Results 2022 is declared, the board will also announce the toppers list, pass percentage and other details.Also Read - Jharkhand Board Result 2022 LIVE: JAC 10th, 12th Result Likely To Be Declared Today At jacresults.com

TS Inter Results 2022: How to check

Log onto the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘TS Inter 2022 Result’.

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and click on the submit option.

Your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st, and 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year and take a printout for future reference.

Nearly 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams 2022. This year, the examination was conducted offline and as per the schedule. The exams were held in two shifts. The 1st-year exams were conducted in the forenoon and 2nd-year exams were held in the afternoon. For more details, check the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.