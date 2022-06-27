TS Inter Result 2022 LIVE: Finally the wait is over! The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) is all set to declare the TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year results tomorrow, June 28, 2022. Once the results are announced, the candidates can download the TS Inter scorecard from the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in and results.cgg.gov.in. As per the official notification, the results will be declared at 11 AM.Also Read - TS TET Result 2022 to be Released Soon; Here's How to Download at tstet.cgg.gov.in

"All the students of Intermediate Education and their parents are hereby informed that Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has decided to release the results of Intermediate First Year and Second Year on Tuesday, June 28 at 11 am," TSBIE in an official notification said.

TS Inter 1st year, 2nd Year Result 2022 LIVE: Official Website to Download Marksheet?

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

results.cgg.gov.in

How to Check TS Inter 1st year, 2nd Year Result 2022?

Visit the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in and results.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS Intermediate Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number.

Once you key in the login details, click on the submit option.

Your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the Telangana Intermediate scorecard.

TSBIE has conducted the TS 1st year exams between May 6 to 23, 2022. The TS Intermediate 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022.