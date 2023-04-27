TS Inter Result 2023 Date And Time: Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Result Expected Next Week

Telangana Board Intermediate 1st Year, 2nd Year Results Expected Date And Time

Although there is no official confirmation on when the TSBIE Inter Results 2023 will be declared, media reports suggest that the board is expected to declare TSBIE Inter Results 2023 for 1st and 2nd years is expected to be announced by the end of this week or by the first week of May. This time, nearly 9.4 lakh students have appeared for the Telangana Intermediate Exams 2023.

You may like to read

Telangana Board 12th exams 2023 for the or first year were conducted from March 15 to April 4. Meanwhile, the Board conducted the examination for second-year students from March 16 to April 4.

TS Inter result 2023: Check Official Website to Download Manabadi Marksheet

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Results.cgg.gov.in

TSBIE Inter Results 2023: How to Check Telangana Board Intermediate 1st Year, 2nd Year Marksheet?

Visit the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) – tsbie.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘TS Inter results 2023.’

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Choose the exam year followed by the exam stream (general or vocational). Now, enter your hall ticket number.

Submit the credentials.

Your TS Inter result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Students are advised to frequently check the official website for updates so that they don’t miss anything regarding the TS Inter 2023 results.