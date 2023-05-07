Home

Education

TS Inter Result 2023: Manabadi Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result Likely on May 9 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: Report

TS Inter Result 2023: Manabadi Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result Likely on May 9 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: Report

TS Inter Result 2023 Date: Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Result Expected Next Week

TS Inter Results 2023 Date: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) will declare the Telangana Intermediate Results 2023 anytime soon. The result will be published for the 1st and 2nd years. As per the Times Now and Manabadi(a private website that frequently hosts board exam results) report, TS Inter Result is expected to be announced on May 9. However, no official announcement has been made by the TS Board yet.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The TS Inter result 2023 will be announced at a press conference by the State Education Minister. This year, the Board has conducted the TS Inter 1st year examination between March 15 to April 3, 2023. Meanwhile, the TS Inter 2nd year examination was held between March 16 to April 4.

You may like to read

TS Inter Results 2023 Official Website

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Result 2023: How to Check Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result?

Students must obtain at least 35% in each subject in order to pass that subject in the TS Inter exams 2023. The passing mark for candidates who are blind, deaf, or dumb is 25%. Check the steps to check the result/scorecard/mark sheet.

Go to the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS Inter 2023 Result.” Enter the login credentials such as the application number and click on the submit option. Your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st, and 2nd year will be displayed on the screen. Download the Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd years and take a printout for future reference.

Students who are unhappy with their results can apply online for a re-evaluation of their TS intermediate results 2023, as well as a photocopy of their evaluated answer script. For more details, check the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.