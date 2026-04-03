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TS Inter Result 2026 Date Time LIVE: Manabadi TGBIE TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results download link at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in soon; steps to check marks, topper list

TS Inter Result 2026 Date Time LIVE: Manabadi TGBIE TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results download link at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in soon; steps to check marks, topper list

TG Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026 Live Updates: When will the Manabadi TS Inter Result 2026 be declared? Check TS Inter Result 2026 expected date and time.

TS Inter Results 2026 Expected Date and Time: The Manabadi TS Inter Result 2026 will be declared soon. The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE), which usually conducts the Telangana Board Results, will release the TSBIE TS Inter Result 2026 at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in.

The TS Intermediate Result 2026 will be declared for both the TS 1st Inter Result and the TS 2nd Inter Result 2026. Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result can also be accessed at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in. This time, over 9 lakh students have appeared for the TS Inter examination. To access the TS Inter result 2026, a student must enter the login credentials, such as the hall ticket number and date of birth.

Name of the student, marks obtained by the student, fail and pass status, grade, and roll number of the student are some of the details mentioned in the TS Intermediate Result 2026.

TS Inter Result 2026 Date Time LIVE: How to check Manabadi TGBIE TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results?

Go to the website: Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Look for the TS Inter result download link: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS Inter 2026 Result.” Enter the login details in the TS Inter result download link: Enter the login credentials, such as the application number. Click on the submit option. Your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year will be displayed on the screen. Download the Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year and take a printout for future reference.

Several media reports claim that the TS Intermediate Result 2026 will likely be announced by the second week of April, i.e. April 10 to April 12, 2026. The TS Intermediate Result is expected to be announced via a press conference. Along with the result, the board will display the TS Inter pass percentage and the TS Inter topper list.

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TS Inter Result 2026 Date Time: Login details required to check Manabadi TGBIE TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results?

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