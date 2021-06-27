TS Inter Result 2021: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to declare the TS Inter Result 2021 for Class 12 students tomorrow i.e. on 28th June 2021, according to the reports. The candidates must note that soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. tsbie.cgg.gov.in. India.com will provide the direct link below through which the candidates can check the results once announced, Also Read - TS Inter Exams 2021: Telangana Cancels 2nd Year Intermediate Exams | Details Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. results.cgg.gov.in / tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Locate and Click on Link for TS 2nd Year IPE 2021 Result – March Exam Link

Step 3: You will be sent to a new page with input fields

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and other details asked on the page

Step 5: Your TS 2nd Year Inter Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the Result Scorecard and take printout for future reference

Owing to the current covid situation, the Telangana Government had to cancel the Intermediate Board Exams 2021 for both 1st and 2nd year students, including practical exams. Following the cancellation, the TSBIE came-up with alternative objective assessment criteria for TS Inter Result 2021 for both 1st and 2nd year students.

For 2nd year intermediate students, the TSBIE Results would be based on the performance of students in the 1st year inter examination. According to the evaluation criteria, the same marks as scored in the intermediate first year 2020 will be awarded for the second year in each subject. This procedure is applicable for this year only.