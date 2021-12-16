TS Inter Results 2021: Telangana State Inter 1st Year Results 2021 for first year have been declared today, on December 16, 2021. The result link is available to all appeared students on the official site of TSBIE on tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The TS Inter First year examination was conducted from October 25 to November 3, 2021, in the state at 1768 exam centres.Also Read - TS Inter Results 2021: NOT TODAY, Telangana Board Likely To Announce TSBIE Intermediate Results Later This Week at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Apart from the official website, the result can also be checked on various other websites. The list of websites where the result link will be available is given below: Also Read - Manabadi TS Inter Results 2021 OUT NOW: CHECK TSBIE Telangana Intermediate Results | Direct Link Here

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

examresults.ts.nic.in

results.cgg.gov.in

A total of 4,59,242 candidates have appeared for the TS Inter Results 2021 exam out of which 2,24,012 candidates have passed the exam this year. The overall pass percentage is 49%.

TS Inter Results 2021 1st year: List of websites to download marksheet from

What to do if you are not satisfied with marks?

There is a provision for Recounting and Online supply of Scanned copy-cum-Reverification of the valued answer scripts. Candidates who want to avail these facilities will have to pay an amount of ₹100/- per paper for Recounting and Rs.600/- per paper for Scanned Copy-cum-Reverification of answer book, through TSBIE website student online services. The last date for payment of fee for recounting or reverification is till December 22, 2021.