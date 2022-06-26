TS Inter Results 2022 Date and Time Latest Update: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Sunday made the big announcement saying that it will announce the results for TS Inter or class 12 board exams on Tuesday, June 28. After the results are out, the students can check score on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, results.cgg.gov.in.Also Read - TS Inter Results 2022: Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 to be Announced on June 28; Check Official Website to Download Scorecard

Earlier, talking to an educational website, one TS board official had said that the Telangana SSC, inter results will not be announced on June 26 and it might get declared next week. Also Read - TS Inter Results 2022: TS 1st, 2nd Intermediate Results Date Likely To Be Announced Today. Check Details Here