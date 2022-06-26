TS Inter Results 2022 Date Time Latest News: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) will declare results for TS Inter or class 12 board exams on June 28, 2022. Once released, candidates can download their Telangana State Inter scorecard from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Nearly 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams 2022.Also Read - BIS Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 70,000; Graduates Can Apply For Young Professionals Posts

Check Websites to Download TS Intermediate Results 2022

How to Download TS Intermediate Results?

Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ TS Inter 2022 Result .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as the application number and click on the submit option.

Your Telangana Intermediate results will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the Telangana Intermediate results and take a printout for future reference.

This year, the examination was conducted offline and as per the schedule. The exams were held in two shifts. The 1st-year exams were conducted in the forenoon and 2nd-year exams were held in the afternoon. For more details, check the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.