TS Inter Result 2022 LIVE: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to declare TS Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results 2022 on June 28 (Tuesday) at 11 am. Students can check their marks memo on the Telangana board website after the results are announcement at around 11 a.m. TBSIE has released an official notice regarding the date and time of TS Inter result via press release. A total 4.64 lakh students had appeared in the 1st year and 4.39 lakh students had appeared in the 2nd year. The students will be able to check their Telangana intermediate results on the official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and examresults.ts.nic.in. Telangana’s Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) was held on exam days from 9 am to 12 pm from May 6 through May 24, 2022. The practical exams were conducted from March 23 till April 8.Also Read - TS Inter Results 2022: Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 to be Announced on June 28; Check Official Website to Download Scorecard

