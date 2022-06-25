TS Inter Results 2022: Students who have been waiting for TS Inter Results 2022 date and time may soon be able to heave a sigh of relief as the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Saturday may announce when the TS Intermediate Results will be declared. Earlier, there were reports that TS Inter Results 2022 may be declared on June 25. However, there have been no official confirmation on TS Inter Results 2022 date and time. Once released, candidates can download their scorecard from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. For any updates related to TS Inter Results 2022 toppers list, pass percentage and other details, students can check all the details related to it here.Also Read - AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 Declared, Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage, Supplementary Exam Dates Here

Nearly 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams 2022. This year, the examination was conducted offline and as per the schedule. The exams were held in two shifts. The 1st-year exams were conducted in the forenoon and 2nd-year exams were held in the afternoon. The students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks to pass in TS inter 1st year, 2nd-year exams.

TS Inter Results 2022: Websites to check result

TS Inter Results 2022: Steps to check result, download marksheet

Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education – tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ TS Inter 2022 Result .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as the application number and click on the submit option.

Your TS Intermediate Results 2022 for the 1st, and 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the TS Inter Result 2022 or the 1st and 2nd year and take a printout for future reference.

TS Inter Results 2022 Important note: The TS Inter Results 2022 date and time may be announced by the state board on Saturday. Earlier, there were reports that TS Inter Results 2022 will be declared on June 25 (Saturday) but there has been no official confirmation. Stay tuned to India.com and this space for all updates related to TS Inter Results 2022, toppers list and pass percentage.