TS Inter Results 2023 LIVE: Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Marks on tsbie.cgg.gov.in at 11AM; Direct Link Here

TS Inter Results 2023 LIVE: Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Marks on tsbie.cgg.gov.in at 11AM; Direct Link Here



TS Inter Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) and state Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy will declare the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 1st and 2nd-year board examination results at 11 am today, May 9. Once the result is out, students will be able to access the TS Inter result 2023 through the official website of TSBIE, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The TS Inter Results will be available on mobile app apart from the official websites. The result will also be available on the mobile app ‘T App Folio’. Students will need the credentials such as hall ticket number and date of birth to download the TS Inter 2023 result.

