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TS Inter Results 2026 Date LIVE: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in expected soon; how to check, passing marks

TS Inter Results 2026 Date LIVE: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in expected soon; how to check, passing marks

TS Inter Results 2026 Date: Has Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result announced at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in? Check details here.

UP Board Result 2026 in Mid-April? UPMSP 10th, 12th Evaluation to complete by April 4; How to download Matric, Inter marks at upresults.upmsp.edu.in

TS Inter Results 2026 Date: TS Inter Result 2026 download link will be released anytime soon. Students can access the TSBIE TS Inter Result 2026 by visiting the official website at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in. It is to be noted that the TS Intermediate Result 2026 will be announced for both the TS 1st Inter Result and the TS 2nd Inter Result 2026. Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result can also be accessed at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

When will Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result be announced?

If media reports are to be believed, Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 is likely to be announced between April 10 to April 15, 2026. However, the board officials have not released any statement regarding the exact date and time for the declaration of the TSBIE Telangana Intermediate Result.

This year, the Telangana Board conducted the Intermediate examinations between February 25 and March 18, 2026. According to the schedule, the TSBIE TS Inter 1st year exams were held between February 25 and March 17, 2026. Meanwhile, the TSBIE TS Inter 2nd year exams were conducted from February 26 to March 18, 2026.

TS Inter Results 2026 Date: How to check Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result?

Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS Inter 2026 Result.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and click on the submit option.

Your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st, and 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year and take a printout for future reference.

TS Inter Results 2026 Date: Details mentioned in Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result?

Student name

Hall ticket number

College name

Group / Stream

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Grade / Result status (Pass/Fail)

Theory exam name

Exam date

Subject codes

Exam time

Exam day

Practical exam dates

Practical exam time

Instructions

TS Inter Results 2026 Date: Alternative ways to check Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result?

The result can be accessed at

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

tgbie.cgg.gov.in 2026 result

results.cgg.gov.in

manabadi.com

results.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

Marks Range Percentage Range Grade 750 and above 75% and above A 600 – 749 60% to below 75% B 500 – 599 50% to below 60% C 350 – 499 35% to below 50% D Below 350 Below 35% Fail

A student must obtain at least 35% marks in each subject to pass in each of the respective subjects. For more details, visit the official website of the board. Students can access the TS Inter result via Digilocker.

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