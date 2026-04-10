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TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result download link expected this week at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in; topper list

TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result download link expected this week at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in; topper list

Students can check the Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

TS Inter Results 2026 Date LIVE: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result download link expected this week at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in; topper list, pass percentage, scorecard

TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates: The TS Inter Result 2026 will be announced soon. The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will release the TS Inter Results 2026 download link at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in. The TS Intermediate Result 2026 will be announced for over 9 lakh students. Students will be allowed to download the TS 1st Inter Result and the TS 2nd Inter Result 2026. Students can check the Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

Along with the result, the board will release the overall pass percentage, topper list, and gender-wise pass percentage. This year, the board conducted the TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st Year exam from February 25 to March 17. Meanwhile, the TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 2nd year was held between February 26 to March 18.

The Board is likely to announce the Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result between April 10 to April 12, 2026. However, it is not confirmed.

TS Inter Results 2026 Date: How to check Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result?

Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS Inter 2026 Result.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number and click on the submit option.

Your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st, and 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year and take a printout for future reference.

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