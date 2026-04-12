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  • TS Inter Results 2026 shortly LIVE: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result download link at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in; how to check, toppers list
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TS Inter Results 2026 shortly LIVE: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result download link at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in; how to check, toppers list

TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates: TS Inter Result 2026 download link is expected to be released today, April 12, 2026

Published date india.com Published: April 12, 2026 7:39 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
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TS Inter Results 2026 Date LIVE: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result download link expected this week at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in; topper list, pass percentage, scorecard

TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates: TS Inter Result 2026 download link is expected to be released today, April 12, 2026, at 11:00 AM. Students can access the TSBIE TS Inter Result 2026 at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in. The TS Intermediate Result 2026 will be declared for both the TS 1st Inter Result and the TS 2nd Inter Result 2026. Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result can also be accessed at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in. Over 9 lakh students have appeared for the Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year examination. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on TS Inter Results.

Live Updates

  • Apr 12, 2026 8:20 AM IST
    Marks Range Percentage Range Grade
    750 and above 75% and above A
    600 – 749 60% to below 75% B
    500 – 599 50% to below 60% C
    350 – 499 35% to below 50% D
    Below 350 Below 35% Fail
  • Apr 12, 2026 8:20 AM IST

    TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026 LIVE: Official websites to check Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result

    tgbie.cgg.gov.in 2026 result

    results.cgg.gov.in

    manabadi.com

    results.gov.in

    bse.telangana.gov.in

  • Apr 12, 2026 8:19 AM IST

    TS Inter 1st, 2nd Results 2026 LIVE: TS Inter Result via SMS

    For General Students:

    Type: TSGEN2

    Send it to 56263

    For Vocational Students:

    Type: TSVOC2

    Send it to 56263

    After sending the SMS, your result will be received on the same mobile number.

  • Apr 12, 2026 7:49 AM IST

    TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: Official Website to check Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result

    • tgbie.cgg.gov.in
    • results.cgg.gov.in
    • results.gov.in
    • bse.telangana.gov.in
    • tgbienew.cgg.gov.in
  • Apr 12, 2026 7:49 AM IST

    TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: Details mentioned in Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Marksheet

    • Student name
    • Hall ticket number
    • College name
    • Group / Stream
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Grade / Result status (Pass/Fail)
    • Theory exam name
    • Exam date
    • Subject codes
    • Exam time
    • Exam day
    • Practical exam dates
    • Practical exam time
    • Instructions
  • Apr 12, 2026 7:48 AM IST

    TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: The TS Intermediate Result 2026 will be declared for both the TS 1st Inter Result and the TS 2nd Inter Result 2026.

    • Apr 12, 2026 7:48 AM IST

      When will TS Inter Results 2026 be announced?

      The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results either in the morning or afternoon. While the exact time has not been officially confirmed, students are advised to regularly check official updates to stay informed about the announcement.

    • Apr 12, 2026 7:48 AM IST

      What are the passing marks for TS Inter Exams 2026?

      To pass the TS Inter 2026 examinations, students must score a minimum of 35% marks in each subject. This includes both theory and practical components wherever applicable. In addition, candidates are required to secure an overall aggregate of at least 35% to qualify the exam.

    About the Author

    Sumaila Zaman

    Sumaila Zaman

    Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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