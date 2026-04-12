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TS Inter Results 2026 shortly LIVE: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result download link at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in; how to check, toppers list

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TS Inter Results 2026 shortly LIVE: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result download link at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in; how to check, toppers list

TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates: TS Inter Result 2026 download link is expected to be released today, April 12, 2026

TS Inter Results 2026 Date LIVE: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result download link expected this week at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in; topper list, pass percentage, scorecard

TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates: TS Inter Result 2026 download link is expected to be released today, April 12, 2026, at 11:00 AM. Students can access the TSBIE TS Inter Result 2026 at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in. The TS Intermediate Result 2026 will be declared for both the TS 1st Inter Result and the TS 2nd Inter Result 2026. Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result can also be accessed at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in. Over 9 lakh students have appeared for the Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year examination. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on TS Inter Results.

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