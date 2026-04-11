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  • TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in likely today; how to check, toppers list, download link
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TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in likely today; how to check, toppers list, download link

TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates: TS Inter Result 2026 download link will be active soon at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

Published date india.com Published: April 11, 2026 7:16 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in likely today; how to check, toppers list, download link

TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates: TS Inter Result 2026 download link is expected to be released today, April 11, 2026. Students can access the TSBIE TS Inter Result 2026 at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in. The TS Intermediate Result 2026 will be declared for both the TS 1st Inter Result and the TS 2nd Inter Result 2026. Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result can also be accessed at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in. Over 9 lakh students have appeared for the Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year examination.

Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year examinations were held between February 25 to March 18. Check list of official websites where you can check, access, view and and download the Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result.

  • tgbie.cgg.gov.in
  • results.cgg.gov.in
  • results.gov.in
  • bse.telangana.gov.in
  • tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

Along with the TS Inter Result, the board is expected to announce the overall pass percentage and topper list. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on TS Inter Results 2026.

Live Updates

  • Apr 11, 2026 7:18 AM IST

    TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: Details mentioned in Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Marksheet

    • Student name
    • Hall ticket number
    • College name
    • Group / Stream
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Grade / Result status (Pass/Fail)
    • Theory exam name
    • Exam date
    • Subject codes
    • Exam time
    • Exam day
    • Practical exam dates
    • Practical exam time
    • Instructions
  • Apr 11, 2026 7:18 AM IST

    TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: Official Website to check Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result

    • tgbie.cgg.gov.in
    • results.cgg.gov.in
    • results.gov.in
    • bse.telangana.gov.in
    • tgbienew.cgg.gov.in
  • Apr 11, 2026 7:17 AM IST

    TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in likely today

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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