TS Inter Revaluation Result 2020: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the TS Inter Revaluation Results 2020 for the IPE March examination. The recounting and re-verification results can be accessed via official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

In order to check the results, students can check the following links. They will need to enter their roll numbers and click submit in order to check their revaluation results.

1) TS Inter Result 2020 – Recounting of valued Answer Sheets of IPE March 2020

2) TS Inter Result 2020 – Reverification of valued answer Scripts Results-IPE March 2020.

Over 9 Lakh candidates had appeared for both the first and second year exams. The results for both 1st and 2nd year IPE March examinations were announced on June 18. This year, the pass percentage for the 1st year was recorded to be 60.01, while for the secomd year, it was 75.15.

After the declaration of the TS inter result, the Board had released a link for revaluation and re-checking of the exam result. Students were given time till June 24 to apply for recounting and re-verification of the answer sheets.