New Delhi: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the results of TS intermediate second-year supplementary examination on Sunday, i.e., July 14, 2019. Candidates who took part in the exam are requested to check their results on the official website, i.e., bie.telangana.gov.in.

The pass percentage of the candidates was 37.76 per cent, stated a report. Of the total 1, 60, 487 candidates who attempted the TS intermediate second-year examination this year, only 60, 600 candidates cleared the exam. Notably, the pass percentage of girls was 41 per cent, higher than that of 35 per cent of boys who were qualified for their higher education.

Here’s How to Check Your TS Intermediate Second-year Exam Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE – bie.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link which says, ‘TS Inter 2nd year supplementary result 2019’.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter all the necessary details including your registration number.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check it.

Step 7: After checking, download and take a print out of the TS Inter 2nd year supplementary result 2019 for further reference.

Candidates can also check their results at the third-party websites such as tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

The TS Intermediate first and second-year supplementary examination was conducted from June 7 to June 14, 2019.