TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Manabadi Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result Soon at tsbie.cgg.gov.in; How to Check

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Date: The board is expected to declare TSBIE Inter Results 2023 for 1st and 2nd years in the month of July.

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Date: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) is expected to declare the result for the Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Examination anytime soon. The result will be published for the 1st and 2nd years. As per the media report, Manabadi TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Supplementary Result is expected to be announced in July. However, no official announcement has been made by the TS Board yet. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites at .

This year, the Board has conducted the TS Inter 1st year examination between March 15 to April 3, 2023. Meanwhile, the TS Inter 2nd year examination was held between March 16 to April 4. The supplementary examination was held from June 12 to June 20, 2023. The result declaration page will ask students to enter their registration information and admit card. Check the details below.

Telangana Board Intermediate 1st Year, 2nd Year Supplementary Results Expected Date And Time

Although there is no official confirmation on when the TSBIE Inter Supplementary Results 2023 will be declared, media reports suggest that the board is expected to declare TSBIE Inter Results 2023 for 1st and 2nd years in the month of July.

TSBIE Inter Supplementary Results 2023: How to Check Telangana Board Intermediate 1st Year, 2nd Year Marksheet?

Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) –

On the homepage, click on the ‘TS Inter Supplementary results 2023.’

results 2023.’ You will be directed to a new webpage.

Choose the exam year followed by the exam stream (general or vocational).

Now, enter your hall ticket number. Submit the credentials.

Your TS Inter Supplementary result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

TSBIE Inter Results 2023 Date

This year, the TSBIE Inter Results 2023 was declared on May 9, 2023. The overall pass percentage of TS inter 1st year students stood at 61.68%. Meanwhile, a total of 63.49% 2nd-year students were declared pass in the examination. Students are advised to frequently check the official website for updates so that they don’t miss anything regarding the TS Inter 2023 results.

