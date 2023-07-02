Home

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result This Week: Report

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Date: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) is expected to announce the result for the Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Examination soon.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 Date And Time: Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Result Expected Soon; How to Check

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Date: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) is expected to announce the result for the Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Examination soon. If going by the media report, Manabadi TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Supplementary Result is expected to be declared in the first week of July. Till now, the Board officials have not released TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Date yet. Candidates can check their Manabadi TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Supplementary Result 2023 by visiting the official websites at and results.cgg.gov.in.

This year, the Board has conducted the TS Inter 1st year examination from March 15 to April 3, 2023. Meanwhile, the TS Inter 2nd year examination was conducted between March 16 to April 4. The supplementary examination was held from June 12 to June 20, 2023.

TSBIE Inter Supplementary Results 2023: How to Download Telangana Board Intermediate 1st Year, 2nd Year Scores? Step by Step Guide Here

Go to the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) – Look for the ‘TS Inter Supplementary results 2023.’ You will be directed to a new webpage. Choose the exam year followed by the exam stream (general or vocational). Enter your hall ticket number. Submit the credentials. Your TS Inter Supplementary result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Board declared the TSBIE Inter Results 2023 on May 9, 2023. The overall pass percentage of TS inter 1st-year students stood at 61.68%. Candidates are advised to frequently check the official website for updates so that they don’t miss anything regarding the TS Inter 2023 results.

