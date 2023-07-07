Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • TS Inter Supply Result 2023 LIVE: TSBIE Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in Today; Direct Link
live

TS Inter Supply Result 2023 LIVE: TSBIE Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in Today; Direct Link

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 LIVE: Manabadi TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Supplementary Result is expected to be declared today at 2:00 PM. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog.

Updated: July 7, 2023 10:21 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

TS Inter Results 2023 LIVE: Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Marks at tsbie.cgg.gov.in at 11AM; direct Link Here
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 Date And Time: Telangana TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Result Expected Soon; How to Check

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 LIVE: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) is expected to announce the result for the Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Examination soon. If going by the media report, Manabadi TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Supplementary Result is expected to be declared today at 2:00 PM. Till now, the Board officials have not released TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Date yet. Candidates can check their Manabadi TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Supplementary Result 2023 by visiting the official websites at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 download link, TS Inter Supplementary exam pattern, mock test, Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • 10:10 AM IST

    TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: TSBIE Inter Supplementary Results 2023: How to Download Telangana Board Intermediate 1st Year, 2nd Year Scores? Step by Step Guide Here

    Go to the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) – tsbie.cgg.gov.in

    Look for the ‘TS Inter Supplementary results 2023.’ You will be directed to a new webpage.

    Choose the exam year followed by the exam stream (general or vocational).

    Enter your hall ticket number. Submit the credentials.

    Your TS Inter Supplementary result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

    Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

  • 10:09 AM IST

    TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result Official Website

    tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.


  • 10:08 AM IST

    TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result Date And Time

    Manabadi TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Supplementary Result is expected to be declared today at 2:00 PM.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.