TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination(TSBIE) will soon declare TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022. According to several media reports, the TS inter supplementary result is likely to be released by tomorrow, August 30, 2022. However, an official confirmation on the release of the TS Supplementary Results 2022 is yet awaited from the Board officials. Students who have appeared in the inter supplementary exam can download the TS Inter Supplementary scorecard by visiting the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in. The Telangana Inter Supplementary Exams 2022 were conducted from August 1 to 10, 2022

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022: Check Tentative Dates Here

Name of the examination Check Tentative Dates Here TS Inter Supply Results 2022 date Likely by August 31, 2022 TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 time To be announced later Official website to check result, scorecard tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi

How to Download TS Inter Supplementary Scorecard 2022?

Visit the official website — tsbie.cgg.gov.in

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download TS Inter supplementary exam result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the registration number/ roll number.

Once you have entered the login credentials, click on the submit option.

Your TS Inter Supplementary exam scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download the TS Inter Supplementary marksheet and take a printout for further reference.

Official Websites to Download TS Inter Supplementary Scorecard 2022?