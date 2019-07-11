TS Inter Supply Result 2019: The Telangana State Inter Supplementary Result 2019 is likely to be released today on the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). Students who appeared for the TS Inter Supply 2019 exam can check their results by visiting the official website bie.telangana.gov.in.

Alternatively, the results can also be checked on third-party web portals, manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in. The Telangana Board had earlier announced that it will release the results between July 8 and July 12.

Follow the steps below to check your TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE, i.e., bie.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the supplementary result link.

Step 3: Enter the required details. Click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Your result will display on your screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The exams were held between February 28, 2019, and March 18, 2019. Over 900,000 students appeared for the examination for the academic year 2018-19.