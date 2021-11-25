TS LAWCET 2021 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released TS LAWCET/TS PGLCET 2021 counselling dates for the 1st phase. The candidates who had appeared for the examination must note that as per the dates released by the council, the TS LAWCET counselling will start from 27th November 2021 whereas the academic classes in law colleges and universities will commence on 27th December 2021.Also Read - TS PGECET 2021: Schedule Released on tsche.ac.in, Exam From June 19 | Check Step-by-step to Apply Here

The candidates can check the TS LAWCET/TS PGLCET counselling dates on the official website – tsche.ac.in.

Here are some of the important details:

A total of 39,866 candidates appeared in the examinations out of which 22,486 candidates passed the examination.

The counselling of TS LAWCET 2021 will be conducted for admission to 3-year LLB, 5-year integrated LLB and 2-year LLM courses offered by the law colleges in Telangana.

The candidates must note that those who are willing to appear in Telangana LAWCET 2021 counselling will have to register online.

The candidates must upload scanned copies of certificates for verification.

All the registered candidates will be allowed to exercise web options for selecting the law colleges as per their preferences/choices.

The college wise lists of provisionally selected candidates will be released on 17th December 2021.

The TSCHE may also conduct a 2nd and 3rd round of counselling if some seats remain vacant after the first round of counselling.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the dates below: