TS LAWCET 2021 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released TS LAWCET/TS PGLCET 2021 counselling dates for the 1st phase. The candidates who had appeared for the examination must note that as per the dates released by the council, the TS LAWCET counselling will start from 27th November 2021 whereas the academic classes in law colleges and universities will commence on 27th December 2021.
The candidates can check the TS LAWCET/TS PGLCET counselling dates on the official website – tsche.ac.in.
Here are some of the important details:
- A total of 39,866 candidates appeared in the examinations out of which 22,486 candidates passed the examination.
- The counselling of TS LAWCET 2021 will be conducted for admission to 3-year LLB, 5-year integrated LLB and 2-year LLM courses offered by the law colleges in Telangana.
- The candidates must note that those who are willing to appear in Telangana LAWCET 2021 counselling will have to register online.
- The candidates must upload scanned copies of certificates for verification.
- All the registered candidates will be allowed to exercise web options for selecting the law colleges as per their preferences/choices.
- The college wise lists of provisionally selected candidates will be released on 17th December 2021.
- The TSCHE may also conduct a 2nd and 3rd round of counselling if some seats remain vacant after the first round of counselling.
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the dates below:
|Events
|Dates (Tentative)
|Release of notification
|26th November 2021
|Commencement of online registration
|27th November to 6th December 2021
|Physical verification of special category certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by slot booking
|6th to 10th December 2021
|Release of list of registered candidates
|10th December 2021
|Exercising web options – Phase I
|11th to 13th December 2021
|Edit of web options – Phase -I
|14th December 2021
|Uploading list of provisionally selected candidates in Phase I
|17th December 2021
|Reporting at respective colleges for verification of original certificates along with tuition fee payment challan
|18th to 23rd December 2021
|Commencement of classes
|27th December 2021