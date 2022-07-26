TS LAWCET 2022: Osmania University has released the preliminary answer key for the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test(TSLAWCET) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test(PGLCET) today, July 26, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key by visiting the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in. It is to be noted that the University has released the master question paper along with a response sheet, for both PGLCET and TSLAWCET exams.Also Read - EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Applications Begins For 19 Officers Posts; Apply Before August 06

“Last Date for Submission of Objections on Preliminary Key 28-07-2022 Till 05:00 PM,” reads the official notice. The TS LAWCET 2022 exam was held on July 21, 2022. The exams were held at 42 test centres with 38 in Telangana and 4 in Andhra Pradesh. The total percentage of candidates appeared in average is 82.46%. Also Read - Akasa Air Recruitment 2022: Freshers Can Apply For Cabin Crew Posts; Check Details Here

How to Download TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key?

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Response Sheets.”

Enter the login credentials such as Registration Number, LAWCET/PGLCET Hall ticket No.

Your LAWCET/PGLCET Response sheets will appear on the screen.

Check Other Details