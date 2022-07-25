TS LAWCET 2022: Osmania University Hyderabad is all set to release the TS LAWCET 2022 answer key on July 26. Soon after the formal announcement of the answer key, the same will be available on the official website of the university i.e. lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The candidates must note that they can raise objections through the official website till July 28 till 5pm.Also Read - Telangana TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key to Release on July 26; Details Inside

The entrance exam for the 3-year LLB programme was held on July 21 in two shifts, while the 5-year program's exam was held on July 22 in one shift.

TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the answer key:

Visit the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the TS LAWCEY 2022 answer key link

Key in your log in credentials

The TS LAWCET preliminary key will appear on the screen.

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

The TS LAWCET 2022 entrance test was conducted by Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).