TS LAWCET Result 2022: The Osmania University, Hyderabad on Wednesday released the rank card for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and TS Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET). Candidates who have appeared for the common law entrance exam can download the result/rank card by visiting the official website — lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS LAWCET 2022 exam was held on July 21, 2022. Meanwhile, the TS Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test was conducted on July 22, 2022. Check the steps to download the rank card.

Here’s How to Download TS LAWCET 2022 Rank Card and TS PGLCET Rank Card 2022?

Visit the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education(TSCHE) at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Rank Card.” Enter the login credentials such as Lawcet Hall ticket No and Date of Birth. Your TS LAWCET Result 2022 and TS PGLCET Result will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

