TS LAWCET Results 2023 Today at 4 PM; Know How to Check Scorecard on lawcet.tsche.ac.in

TS LAWCET Result 2023 Date And Time: Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) Results will be declared today, June 15, 2023, at 4:00 PM.

TS LAWCET Result 2023 Date And Time: Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, has announced the TS LAWCET results 2023 release date and time. This year, Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) Results will be declared today, June 15, 2023, at 4:00 PM. Candidates can download the Telangana TS LAWCET as well as Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2023 from the official website – tsche.lawcet.ac.in.

TS LAWCET Result Date And Time

“Results will be released on 15.06.2023 @ 4PM,” reads the statement on the website. In order to access the Telangana LAWCET 2023 result, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

TS LAWCET Result Link(to be active soon)

How to Download TS LAWCET 2023 Result Online?

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Telangana TS LAWCET 2023 Result.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials. The TS LAWCET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

This year, TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET-2023 examination will be conducted on May 25, 2023. TS LAWCET 3-year course was conducted in two sessions based on the same syllabus, and the same pattern for candidates having the same eligibility criteria. A candidate has been permitted to appear only in one session. Since the question paper is different for each session, there is a possibility that the candidates may compare themselves about the variation in the difficulty levels of question paper of the same subject. However, it may be noted that utmost care will be taken so that all the subjects are of the same standard.

A Common Entrance Test, designated as Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2023 (TS LAWCET-2023) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test – 2023 (TS PGLCET-2023) will be conducted by the CONVENER, TS LAWCET/ TS PGLCET-2023, Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission into 3Year / 5Year LL.B. Regular Courses and 2 year LL.M. Courses in the Colleges of Law in Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.