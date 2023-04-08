Home

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended; Check Application, Exam Date, Fee Here

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023 Application Form Last Date: Eligible candidates can fill up the TS LAWCET and TSPGLCET application forms by visiting the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023 Application Form Last Date: The Osmania University has extended the registration deadline for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test–2023 (TS LAWCET) and Telangana PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) till April 20, 2023. Eligible candidates can fill up the TS LAWCET and TSPGLCET application forms by visiting the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. “Last date for Registration & Submission of Online Application Form without late fee is Extended up to 20-04-2023,” reads the official statement on the website.

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023 Exam Date

This year, TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET-2023 examination will be conducted on May 25, 2023. The admit card for the said examination will be published on May 19. Osmania University will release the preliminary answer key on May 29. TS LAWCET 3-year course will be conducted in two sessions based on the same syllabus, and the same pattern for candidates having the same eligibility criteria. A candidate has been permitted to appear only in one session. Since the question paper is different for each session, there is a possibility that the candidates may compare themselves about the variation in the difficulty levels of question paper of the same subject. However, it may be noted that utmost care will be taken so that all the subjects are of the same standard.

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023 Application Fee

Stream/Course Category Fee (Rs) TS LAWCET

(LL.B.3 /5 Years) OC & BCs 900 SC/ST & PH 600 TS PGLCET

(LL. M.) OC & BCs 1100 SC/ST & PH 900

How to Fill TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023 Application Form?

Visit the official website of TSCHE LAWCET — lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Fill Application Form.”

Register yourself on the portal. Login again using the system-generated id password.

Fill up the application form. Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee. Download the submitted form and take a printout of it for future reference.

TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET 2023 Eligibility Criteria

ELIGIBILITY CET/ Course Qualification Minimum Percentage of marks in qualifying exam TS LAWCET-2023

LL.B. 3 Years Any Graduate Degree with

(10+2+3 pattern) of a recognized

University or its equivalent OC,BC etc., 45% OBC* 42% SC & ST 40% TS LAWCET-2023

LL.B. 5 Years Two year Intermediate Examination

with (10+2 pattern) or its equivalent OC,BC etc., 45% OBC* 42% SC & ST 40% TS PGLCET-2023

2 Years LL.M. Candidates holding LL.B./B.L. 3/5 Year degree

For more details, candidates are advised to track the official website.

