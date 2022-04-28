TS Manabadi Inter 2022: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE is likely to release the TS Inter 1st, 2nd-year hall tickets 2022 soon. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that soon after the formal announcement of the admit card, the same would be available on the official website of the board i.e. tsbie.cgg.gov.in.Also Read - Telangana Intermediate Exam 2022: TSBIE Releases Revised Exam Schedule, Check Details on tsbie.cgg.gov

Students may please note that the hall tickets have not been released online as yet. Students would be able to download the same, once available, from tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Visit official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Scroll down to TSBIE IPE 2022 section

The link for the Inter hall tickets would be activated

Click on the link

Enter your previous hall ticket number (SSC or TS Inter 1st year – as applicable) and date of birth and enter

The hall ticket would be available on the screen for download

Key Details:

TS Intermediate examinations for 1st and 2nd year students would commence from May 6, 2022 and end on May 23, 2022

Every year, nearly 9 lakh students appear for the Intermediate examinations

To recall, the intermediate examinations for the second year were cancelled in view of the second wave of the pandemic

This year, the examination would be conducted offline and as per the schedule.

The earlier schedule released was revised later to accommodate for the JEE Main 2022 exam dates. These dates, however, have since been postponed to June and July.