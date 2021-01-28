TS Inter Exam 2021: TS Inter Exam 2021 time table for 1st year and 2nd year released. The candidates who are preparing for the examinations can check the timetables on the official website of the board of Manabadi i.e. manabadi.co.in. Also Read - Manabadi TS Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2020 Declared, Know Here How to Check

Education Minister P Sabita Indrareddy has released the TS Inter Exam 2021 time table today, January 28, 2021. The first-year exam would be conducted from May 1 to May 19, 2021, and the second year exam would be conducted from May 2 to May 20, 2021. Also Read - Telangana Board TSBIE Manabadi Inter Result 2020 For 1st, 2nd Year: Date And Time to be Announced Today | Read The Latest Update Here

The exams would be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. The practical exams would be held from April 7 to April 20, 2021. The Ethics and Human Values assessment is scheduled for April 1 and the Environmental Education exam will be held on April 3, 2021. Also Read - TS ICET 2019 Result Out, Check on icet.tschse.ac.in

TS Inter Exam 2021 time table: 1st year

May 1, 2021 PART II

2nd Language Paper I

May 4, 2021

PART – I

English Paper I

May 6, 2021

PART – III

Mathematics Paper -1A

Botany Paper 1

Civics Paper 1

Psychology Paper 1

May 8, 2021

Mathematics Paper -IB

Zoology Paper I

History Paper I

May 11, 2021 Physics Paper I

Economics Paper I

Classical Language Paper I

May 14, 2021 Chemistry Paper I

Commerce Paper I

Sociology Paper I

Fine Arts, Music Paper I

May 17, 2021

Geology Paper I

Home Science Paper I

Public Administration Paper I

Logic Paper I

Bridge Course Maths Paper I(FOR Bi.P.C STUDENTS)

May 19, 2021

Modern Language Paper I

Geography Paper I

TS Inter Exam 2021 time table: 2nd year

May 3, 2021

PART II

2nd Language Paper II

May 5, 2021

PART – I

English Paper II

May 7, 2021

PART – III

Mathematics Paper -IIA

Botany Paper II

Civics Paper II

Psychology Paper II

May 10, 2021

Mathematics Paper -IIB

Zoology Paper II

History Paper II

May 12, 2021

Physics Paper II

Economics Paper II

Classical Language Paper II

May 15, 2021

Chemistry Paper II

Commerce Paper II

Socialogy Paper II

Fine Arts, Music Paper II

May 18, 2021

Geology Paper II

Home Science Paper II

Public Administration Paper II

Logic Paper II

Bridge Course Maths Paper II(FOR Bi.P.C STUDENTS)

May 20, 2021

Modern Language Paper II

Geography Paper II

The state government has also released the Telangana SSC Exam 2021 date sheet. The Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate, SSC exams would begin on May 17 and would end on May 26, 2021, in the state.

As per the academic calendar for 2020-21, the summative assessment exams would be conducted from May 7 to May 13, 2021, and the formative assessment exams would be conducted in March and April.