TS Inter Exam 2021: TS Inter Exam 2021 time table for 1st year and 2nd year released. The candidates who are preparing for the examinations can check the timetables on the official website of the board of Manabadi i.e. manabadi.co.in.
Education Minister P Sabita Indrareddy has released the TS Inter Exam 2021 time table today, January 28, 2021. The first-year exam would be conducted from May 1 to May 19, 2021, and the second year exam would be conducted from May 2 to May 20, 2021.
The exams would be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. The practical exams would be held from April 7 to April 20, 2021. The Ethics and Human Values assessment is scheduled for April 1 and the Environmental Education exam will be held on April 3, 2021.
TS Inter Exam 2021 time table: 1st year
May 1, 2021 PART II
2nd Language Paper I
May 4, 2021
PART – I
English Paper I
May 6, 2021
PART – III
Mathematics Paper -1A
Botany Paper 1
Civics Paper 1
Psychology Paper 1
May 8, 2021
Mathematics Paper -IB
Zoology Paper I
History Paper I
May 11, 2021 Physics Paper I
Economics Paper I
Classical Language Paper I
May 14, 2021 Chemistry Paper I
Commerce Paper I
Sociology Paper I
Fine Arts, Music Paper I
May 17, 2021
Geology Paper I
Home Science Paper I
Public Administration Paper I
Logic Paper I
Bridge Course Maths Paper I(FOR Bi.P.C STUDENTS)
May 19, 2021
Modern Language Paper I
Geography Paper I
TS Inter Exam 2021 time table: 2nd year
May 3, 2021
PART II
2nd Language Paper II
May 5, 2021
PART – I
English Paper II
May 7, 2021
PART – III
Mathematics Paper -IIA
Botany Paper II
Civics Paper II
Psychology Paper II
May 10, 2021
Mathematics Paper -IIB
Zoology Paper II
History Paper II
May 12, 2021
Physics Paper II
Economics Paper II
Classical Language Paper II
May 15, 2021
Chemistry Paper II
Commerce Paper II
Socialogy Paper II
Fine Arts, Music Paper II
May 18, 2021
Geology Paper II
Home Science Paper II
Public Administration Paper II
Logic Paper II
Bridge Course Maths Paper II(FOR Bi.P.C STUDENTS)
May 20, 2021
Modern Language Paper II
Geography Paper II
The state government has also released the Telangana SSC Exam 2021 date sheet. The Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate, SSC exams would begin on May 17 and would end on May 26, 2021, in the state.
As per the academic calendar for 2020-21, the summative assessment exams would be conducted from May 7 to May 13, 2021, and the formative assessment exams would be conducted in March and April.