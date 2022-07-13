TS POLYCET Result 2022 Date Time Update: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana has declared the result for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 today, July 13, 2022. Registered candidates can download the TS POLYCET 2022 Results as well as the TS POLYCET 2022 Rank Card through the official website, polycetts.nic.in. As per the earlier notification, the POLYCET 2022 exam was held on June 30, 2022.Also Read - NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2022: Apply For 170 Assistant Manager Posts From July 18| Read Details Here

POLYCET – Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad. Based on the POLYCET rank, admission into the following courses will be allotted. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the direct link and steps to download SBTET TS POLYCET 2022 rank card.

How To Download TS POLYCET Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana at polycetts.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ TS POLYCET 2022 Result.”

Enter the login credentials like TSPOLYCET- 2022 Hall Ticket No and click on the View Rank card option.

and click on the View Rank card option. Your TS POLYCET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the POLYCET rank card/ scorecard and print a copy for further reference.

Alternatively, click on the link given above to download the results. Qualifying Students will now have to appear for the counselling round. The counselling schedule will be soon released online on the official website. For more related details, check the official website.