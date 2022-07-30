TS PECET 2022 Latest Update: The registration deadline without late fee for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2022 was on Saturday extended till August 12. The applicants can submit the online registration form for the exam through the official website – pecet.tsche.ac.in. The candidates must note that the TS PECET 2022 entrance test will be held on August 22.

For the registration, the candidates will have to pay the application fee, which is Rs 800 for general candidates and Rs 400 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates. The application process for the entrance test began on April 11, 2022. The candidates who fail to register by the deadline, will pay a late fee post August 12. The late fee amount has also been mentioned on the website. There is a fee of Rs.500, Rs.2000 and Rs.5000 and the dates for the same will be notified soon.

The candidates need to take note that the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, holds the Telangana State Physical Common Education Entrance Test every year.

The TS PECET 2022 application forms are available on the official website of Telangana State Physical Common Education Entrance Test, pecet.tsche.ac.in. The candidates will have to pay the application fee and fill in the forms.

TS PECET 2022: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website – pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the link ‘Application Fee Payment’.

Submitting the fee and then fill in the TS PECET application form.

Upload all the mandatory documents and click on submit.

Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future needs.

It must be noted that the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) conducts the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) for admission to the two-year BPEd and DPEd programmes in physical education.