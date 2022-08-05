TS PECET 2022 Registrations Latest Update: The Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET 2022) registration date without late fee has been extended by Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, till August 12. The registration process is currently underway and the candidates who are interested can now apply on the official website – pecet.tsche.ac.in.Also Read - TS PECET 2022: Application Deadline Extended Till August 12. Here’s How to Register on pecet.tsche.ac.in

As the registration deadline has now been extended, the candidates must ensure that they submit their applications well on time.

TS PECET 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test – pecet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Online Registrations’ link to submit application forms.

On new page, you can register and login using your credentials.

Fill all details, upload the important documents, pay the application fee and click on submit.

Your TS PECET application form will be submitted.

Download and print a copy of this PECET form for future references.

It is for the general information of the candidates that TS PECET 2022 application form can also be filled with late fee as well. The TSCHE will issue another notice about the same int he days to come.