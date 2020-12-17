The second and final round of the counselling process for the TS PGECET 2020 admissions has commenced on the official website i.e. pgecet.tsche.ac.in . The candidates who are eligible for the TS PGECET 2020 admissions can visit the official website to complete the admission process. Candidates must note that the counselling admissions will be conducted in the online mode and the candidates eligible for the admissions will be selected based on the ,merits, preference, category, and availability of the seats. Also Read - TS PGECET Counselling 2020: Registration Starts Today At pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in

The list of candidates eligible for the admissions will be released on December 26, 2020, while the final merit list will be available on December 30, 2020. The TS PGECET 2020 exam counselling is conducted by Osmania University Hyderabad and the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

The admissions are being conducted for the postgraduate engineering, architecture, and pharmacy programmes offered in the colleges in the state.

According to the dates provided the candidates who have not yet registered and uploaded the certificates are to complete the registration process from today – December 17, 2020, to 23rd December 2020.

The List of Eligible candidates for Phase 2 will be released on the official website by December 26, 2020. The students will be able to Exercise Web options for Phase III from December 26 to 27, 2020, while the candidates will be able to Edit the web options for Phase -II from December 28, 2020.

The List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and uploaded on the website (Phase-II) on December 30, 2020.