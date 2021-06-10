New Delhi: The candidates who are preparing for TS PGECET 2021, we have some important news for you. The Osmania University is likely to release the Telangana State, TS PGECET 2021 Admit Card today. Soon after the release of the admit card, the same will be available on the official website of the university i.e. pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Also Read - Centre May Revise Prices of SII, Bharat Biotech's Covid Vaccine After Changing Procurement Policy

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Visit the website of TSCHE PGECET 2021 on pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the link, “TS PGECET 2021 Admit Card”, which will be available on the homepage.

Enter candidate’s login credentials to log in.

Check and download TS PGECET 2021 Admit Card.

Take a print of the TS PGECET admit card for any future reference.

Earlier the university had shared the important dates about the examination. The TS PGECET 2021 Admit Card will be available for download from June 10 to 18, 2021. The TS PGECET 2021 exam is scheduled to be held from June 19 to 22, 2021.

To recall, the Osmania University has also extended the last date to complete the registration process for TS PGECET 2021 to June 12 due to COVID 19.

Students can complete their registration process without any late fees till June 12, 2021. TS PGECET 2021 is likely to get deferred due to the extension of the lockdown in the state. However, there is no official announcement made by the university yet.