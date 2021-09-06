New Delhi: The Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGCET2021) result has been announced today by Telangana State Council of Higher Education on the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The students waiting for the results can now download their results from the official website. The exam was conducted by Osmania University. The Hyderabad-based University conducted the exams on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education(TSCHE). The candidates can also check their results on other websites such as manabadi.co.in.Also Read - JEE (Main) Scam: Will NTA Delay The Result or Conduct Engineering Entrance Exam Again? BIG Updates For Students Here

This year, the exams were held for a duration of two hours from August 11 to 14 through computer-based tests. To download the results, a candidate must follow the given step below:

Visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in .

. After visiting the website, click on the Download rank card link

A new window will open. Enter your PGECET Hallticket No, Registration Number, and date of birth.

Click on the view rank option after adding the required information.

The candidate’s result will appear on the screen.

Download the rank card and print it for future reference.

A candidate must regularly keep a track of the official website for more updates such as the counseling process, which is likely to start soon. There are no qualifying marks for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories. However, the cut-off for the exam is 30 marks. The result contains the rank of the candidates, marks obtained, the percentile, and the qualification status of the examinee.

Those candidates who have qualified the GATE exam are also required to appear for the TS PGCET counseling. In case two candidates secured the same rank, the TSCHE will give preference to the candidate who obtained more marks in the qualifying exam. The candidate’s age also becomes a factor in consideration if two or more candidates secure the same marks. Candidates who are older in age are given more preference.