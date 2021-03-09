TS PGECET 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Tuesday released the schedule of TS PGECET 2021. As per the TSCHE schedule, the TS PGECET 2021 exam will be held between June 19 and 22. Candidates must note that the TS PGECET 2021 will be held online in computer-based mode in two sessions at Hyderabad and Warangal. Now that the TS PGECET 2021 schedule is released, candidates can apply online for TS PGECET from March 12. The online application window will close on April 30. The TS PGECET 2021 notification was released on the official site, tsche.ac.in on March 6, 2021. Also Read - TS ICET Results 2018: Telangana State CHE Declares MBA, MCA Result, Check at icet.tsche.ac.in And manabadi.com

Notably, the Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) is held for admission to ME, MTech, MPharm, MArch and PharmD programmes. TS PGECET is administered by Osmania University.

TS PGECET 2021: Exam details, question pattern

According to the schedule, the Telangana PGECET will be held for a duration of two hours. The entrance test will consist of 120 questions. As per updates, the candidates will be able to download the TS PGECET admit cards from June 10 to 18. The TS PGECET will be held online in computer-based mode in two sessions, first between 10 am and 12 noon, and the second from 2 pm to 4 pm.

TS PGECET 2021: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Go to pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the application window

Step 3: Register with names and contact details

Step 4: Login and fill the application

Step 5: Pay the TS PGECET fee

Step 6: Submit

TS PGECET 2021: Application fee

Candidates must know that the TS PGECET application fee for General Category is Rs 1,000. However, for the Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste and PwD candidates, it is Rs 500.

Another important information for candidates is that the TS PGECET 2021 is being conducted by Osmania University on behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education – TSCHE.

TS PGECET 2021 notification: Important Dates

The online application begins: March 12, 2021

The online application ends: April 30, 2021

Downloading of TS PGECET 2021 admit card: June 10 to 18, 2021

TS PGECET 2021 examination: June 19 to 22, 2021