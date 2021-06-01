The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced an extension for the submission of the online application forms. The last date for applications to be submitted without a late fee is now June 15. The candidates who are interested and preparing for the examination may apply for the exam on the official website — tsche.ac.in. To recall, the last date for submission of applications was May 7. Also Read - Licence of 10 Telangana Hospitals to Treat Covid-19 Patients Revoked | Here's Why

According to the dates announced by the council, the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 will commence on June 19 and will continue till June 22. The admit cards will be available from June 10 and candidates may download them from the official website- tsche.ac.in.

The application fee for each test is Rs 1000, and Rs 500 for SC/ST/ PWD individuals. A candidate may appear for more than one test but must pay a separate registration fee for the same.

Here are some of the important details: