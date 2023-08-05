Home

TS PGECET 2023 Counselling: Registration Begins From August 7

TS PGECET Counselling 2023: The counselling registration for TS PGECET 2023 is slated to commence on August 7. Interested candidates can apply for counselling till August 25.

TS PGECET Counselling 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has announced the counselling dates for the state Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2023. Registration for TS PGECET 2023 counselling will begin on August 7. Interested candidates can apply for the counselling process till August 25. All the details for the registration for the PGECET counselling 2023 are available on the official website- pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. The students who wish to register for counselling can apply on the official website of PGECET.

What Is The Application Fee For TS PGECET 2023 Counselling?

The application fee for the general category students is Rs 1,200, while for the reserved category candidates such as Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST), the fee has been fixed at Rs 600.

TS PGECET 2023 Counselling: How To Apply At Pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in

Step 1: First of all, visit the official website of PGECET- pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on PGECET 2023 counselling application process link.

Step 3: After this, fill out all the details mentioned in the form such as name, academic qualification, and other details.

Step 4: Upload other required documents asked in the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee according to the category you fall in and click on the submit button.

Step 6: Last but not least, save the PGCET 2023 counselling registration form and download the PDF document.

PGECET 2023 counselling: Documents Required

Here is a list of documents you will need to apply for PGCET 2023 counselling:

The PGECET rank card

The original degree/ Provisional Certificate (PC) and Consolidate Memorandum Marks (CMM) of the qualifying exam.

An Intermediate/ diploma/ 10+2 certificate.

The SSC pass certificate or its equivalent.

Bonafide certificates from Class 9 till graduation.

The residence certificate for the preceding seven years of the qualifying exam.

The Integrated community (caste) certificate (if applicable).

The latest income certificate (if applicable).

The EWS certificate (if applicable).

The residence or employer certificate.

Class 10 TC for Muslim, Christian, and other minority students.

Once the registration process is complete, the candidates can exercise their web options between 28 and 30 August. They can modify their web options on August 31. The provisionally selected applicants will be announced on September 3, after which they need to report at their allotted colleges by September 7.

