TS PGECET Answer Key 2022: The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET Answer Key 2022 has been released. The answer key and candidate response sheets for TS PGECET 2022 Exam have been released online and made available on the official portal – pgecet.tsche.ac.in. The candidates must note that the TSCHE and Osmania University have released the TS PGECET 2022 Answer Key along with the candidate response sheets for the recently held state-level engineering entrance exam.

How to Download TS PGECET Answer Key 2022?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can download the Answer Key:

Visit the official website i.e. pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Scroll down to the latest notification folder to download the answer key

Enter login credentials and submit them.

In response to this, the TS PGECET 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

As a final step, candidates can download the answer key from the portal on their device as a softcopy or take a printout of the same for future reference.

TS PGECET Answer Key 2022: Key Details