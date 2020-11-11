The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will start the registration process for TS PGECET Counselling 2020 today, November 11, 2020 onwards. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can register online on the official website of the council i.e. pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. The candidates must note that the last day to apply for the counseling round is till November 15, 2020. Also Read - TS ICET Result 2020: Scores to be Out Today at 3:30 PM | Here's How to Check

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the important dates here: Also Read - Flowers Made of Currency Notes Worth Rs 1.11 Crore Offered to Goddess On Dussehra at Telangana Temple

Opening date of application: November 11, 2020Closing date of application: November 15, 2020 Also Read - Telangana: 5 of Family Die After Roof Collapses Due to Heavy Rains

Physical verification of Special category certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by slot booking: November 16 to November 18, 2020

Display of List of Registered candidates & call for corrections if any through E-mail: November 21, 2020

Exercising Web options- Phase I: November 23 to November 25, 2020

Edit of web options-Phase –I: November 26, 2020

List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed in the website: November 30, 2020

Reporting at concerned colleges for verification of Original Certificates along with Tuition Fee payment challan: December 2 to 5, 2020

Commencement of Class work: December 7, 2020

As per the notice issued by the council, the GATE / GPAT qualified and eligible candidates of 2018, 2019 and 2020, and TS PGECET qualified and eligible candidates of 2020 are informed to attend TS PGEC / TS PGECET Web Based Counseling for admission to M.E./ M.Tech./ M.Arch / M.Pharmacy / Pharm.D (P.B.) courses for the academic year 2020-2021.

Payments:

All the candidates have to pay non-refundable Processing Fee Rs. 1,200.00 and Rs. 600.00 in case of (SC/ST Candidates) towards Registration cum Verification process which has to be paid through online payment (Credit Cards/Debit Cards/Internet Banking) in favour of ‘Secretary, TSCHE’.