TS PGECET 2022 Result Download Link: Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the rank card for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) today, September 03, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the common entrance test can download the TS PGECET Rank card 2022 by visiting the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. As per reports, the examination was held between August 2 to August 5, 2022, in the state at various exam centres.

Direct Link: Download TS PGECET 2022 Rank Card

TS PGECET Result 2022: How to Download TS PGECET 2022 Rank Card?

Visit the official website of TSCHE PGECET at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Download Rank Card .”

.” Enter the login details such as PGECET Hallticket No, Registration Number, and date of birth.

Registration Number, and date of birth. Now click on submit option.

Your TS PGECET result/rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Why is TS PGECET Conducted?