TS PGECET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the TS PGECET round 1 seat allotment result on its official website pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in. All those who appeared for the exam are requested to visit the official website and check their results asap. Shortlisted candidates are also advised to pay their fees to confirm their admission in an engineering course.

"Candidates have to report to the Allotted College with all the Original Certificates for Physical verification by the College along with joining report and Fee Paid Challan between December 11 and December 16," an official statement on the TSCHE website said.

Here is how You Can Check TS PGECET Round 1 Result:

Step 1: Go on the official website pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘TS PGECET seat allotment 2020’

Step 3: A new window will open. Enter all the details asked including your hall ticket number

Step 4: Submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen