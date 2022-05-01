TS Police Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is all set to start the application process for Telangana Police recruitment 2022 on Monday, May 2, from 10 am. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination must note that the last date to apply is May 20.Also Read - Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For 16,614 Posts From May 2, Check Notification on tslprb.in
The department has announced 614 vacancies of Prohibition & Excise Constable in Excise Department, and 63 for Transport Constable posts, in addition to the vacancies announced earlier.
Candidates can check their eligibility and other details on the information bulletins available on tslprb.in.
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the posts:
- Visit to tslprb.in.
- Click on the link to apply for Telangana Police recruitment 2022.
- Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents.
- Pay the exam fee and submit your form.
- Take a printout of the form for future use.
Vacancy Details:
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) in Police Department: 414 vacancies
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) in Police Department: 66
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 5
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 23
- Sub Inspector (Men) in Telangana State Special Protection Force Department: 12
- Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 26
- Deputy Jailor (Men) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 8
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) in Police Department: 4,965
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) in Police Department: 4,423
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 100
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 5,010
- Constable in Telangana State Special Protection Force Department: 390
- Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 610
- Warder (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 136
- Warder (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 10
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications Organization in Police Department: 22
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector, Police Transport Organization (Men) in Police Department: 3
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector, Finger Print Bureau in Police Department: 8
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications Organization) in Police Department: 262
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 21
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 100