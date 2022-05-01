TS Police Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is all set to start the application process for Telangana Police recruitment 2022 on Monday, May 2, from 10 am. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination must note that the last date to apply is May 20.Also Read - Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For 16,614 Posts From May 2, Check Notification on tslprb.in

The department has announced 614 vacancies of Prohibition & Excise Constable in Excise Department, and 63 for Transport Constable posts, in addition to the vacancies announced earlier.

Candidates can check their eligibility and other details on the information bulletins available on tslprb.in.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the posts:

Visit to tslprb.in. Click on the link to apply for Telangana Police recruitment 2022. Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents. Pay the exam fee and submit your form. Take a printout of the form for future use. Vacancy Details: